SEREMBAN: A senior citizen was detained for driving under the influence of alcohol yesterday, said Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed.

He said the 71-year old man, who was at the wheel of a Mercedes Benz, was stopped for inspection during a “Op Mabuk” operation at 11.05 pm while driving along Jalan Kampung Baru Sirusa.

“The driver was ordered to undergo breath analyser test, and the test result detected alcohol with reading of 236mg per 100ml blood.

“The driver was then brought to the Port Dickson District Police Headquarters to undergo another breath analyser test using EBA-11 and the reading showed there was excess alcohol in the blood which was 211mg per 100ml blood, which is above the permitted level of 80mg per 100ml blood,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the driver was released on police bail due to age factor and the case was investigated under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987. - Bernama