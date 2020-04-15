Elderly man died of heart attack not starvation: PDRM

KUANTAN: The senior citizen who was helped by policemen after being found in a weak condition on the roadside in Lipis on Monday died of a heart attack yesterday.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said a post-mortem was conducted by a forensic team from the Kuala Lipis Hospital yesterday to determine Lai Fah Kuen’s cause of death.

“We hope that the explanation will end the speculation that the 72-year-old man died of starvation. Our personnel had provided him with some food supplies including rice the night before he died.

“In fact, his body was found by the policemen who went to the victim’s home yesterday morning to check his condition,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Azli said the policemen were forced to break open the door before the victim’s body was found lying face down in a room.

A video recording of the incident which has made its round on social media showed police personnel were helping Lai who appeared weak before driving him home on a police four-wheel-drive vehicle.

Azli said the incident took place when police personnel who were patrolling around Jalan Kechau, Lipis, stumbled upon a man who was trying to help Lai on the left side of the road.

The victim who hailed from Benta, Lipis told the policemen that he wanted to go to the Kuala Lipis town to buy food, he added.

Azli said due to the victim’s condition, the policemen decided to buy him some food supplies before sending him to his home about one kilometre from the location where he was found.

Investigations revealed that the victims stayed alone in a hut that was built at his father’s durian orchard he said adding that the remains were claimed by the deceased’s family yesterday. - Bernama