Elderly man dies after being hit, dragged by 4WD vehicle

GUA MUSANG: An elderly man died after he was hit and dragged by a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle at Jalan Kampung Jeram Tekoh, here yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said in the 10.10am incident the victim M Noor Awang, 67, was riding a Yamaha Legend motorcycle at the scene.

“The 42-year-old driver, who was coming from Kampung Jeram Tekoh and heading towards Kampung Baru Jeram Tekoh, lost control of his vehicle, veered into the opposite lane and hit the victim, “ he said in a statement today.

The victim was dragged for over seven metres until the vehicle came to a halt after crashing into a house, he added.

He said the victim was taken to Jeram Tekoh Health Clinic but died at 11.50am due to massive bleeding.

“Subsequently, the 4WD driver was detained and a urine drug testing found him positive for methamphetamine” he said adding that further checks revealed the suspect has previous drug-related records.

The case is being investigated under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of drugs and causing death.-Bernama