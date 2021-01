JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 12: An elderly man died after the car he was driving skidded and plunged into floodwaters by the roadside near Dusun Panti, Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing, today.

Kota Tinggi fire and rescue station head Azman Jantan identified the victim as Pong Song Wook, 64, who was driving a Toyota Camry.

He said 13 firemen in three fire engines were rushed to the scene after being alerted to the accident, which happened at about 4 pm.

With the help of members of the public, firemen pulled the car to a safe place and found that the driver was trapped inside, he said.

“The victim was then extricated and confirmed dead by the police,” he said in a statement here today. - Bernama