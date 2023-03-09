Elderly man drowned trying to save 2 friends while fishing

ALOR GAJAH: A senior citizen was found drowned after allegedly attempting to rescue two friends who were swept away while fishing at Pantai Cermin, Kuala Sungai Baru, here today.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said the body of Haudi Sujai, 63, was found at approximately 3 pm this afternoon, floating not far from the location where the man was believed to have drowned.

“At around 4 am, two of his friends walked to Pantai Pulau Masjid. However, by 11 am, rising tides nearly caused the victim’s two friends to drown.

“He tried to help, but the strong current swept him away. Fortunately, two of his friends were rescued by villagers,“ Arshad said in a statement today.

The victim and seven of his friends from Balakong, Selangor, arrived at Pantai Cermin at 10 am yesterday to go fishing in the area.

The victim was brought ashore and pronounced dead by a medical officer from Port Dickson Hospital, Negeri Sembilan, before being referred to Alor Gajah Hospital for a post-mortem, Arshad added. - Bernama