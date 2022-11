PETALING JAYA: An elderly man was found dead in his car outside the SJKC Batu 11 polling centre in Cheras today.

Sin Chew Daily reported that those passing by the area had rung an ambulance as they felt that something was amiss with the elderly man.

The medical team at the scene confirmed the 79-year-old’s death before taking his body to the hospital.

The man was believed to have returned to his vehicle after casting his vote since his finger was marked with indelible ink.