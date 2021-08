KUALA TERENGGANU: The body of a man in his 60s was found in the toilet of his house in Pulau Kambing today.

Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue station chief Rozizah Abni Hajar said the body was found after they received an emergency call at about 11.31am, adding that they had to break down the door of house to gain entry.

She said neighbours realised something was amiss after they noticed that he had not come out of his house for several days.

“The victim’s neighbours notified the auxiliary police patrolling in the nearby area this morning about his disappearance.

“The victim was confirmed dead by Health Ministry staff and, based on the body’s condition, we believe that he died over three days ago,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Rozizah said the body was removed by firefighters and medical staff wearing full personal protection equipment before handing it over to the police. — Bernama