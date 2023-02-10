Elderly man found murdered at home

BALING: An elderly man was found strangled and his legs and hands bound in his house in Taman Desa Bidara, Kuala Ketil, near here, yesterday.

Baling district police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat said police received a call from a member of the public at 3.21pm about a man being found unconscious.

“The 71-year-old victim, who had been living alone since his wife died eight years ago, was found on the bed in the master bedroom with his kain pelikat wound around his neck and his legs and hands tied up.

“Investigations at the scene found no signs of a break-in at his single-storey terrace house. CCTV footage of a neighbouring house shows two male suspects leaving the house on a dark-coloured Yamaha Y15 motorcycle at about 3pm,” he said in a statement today.

“A gold chain and ring worn by the victim and his wallet were reported missing. The motive is believed to be robbery,” he said.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and the body had been sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for a post-mortem.

Shamsudin said two men, aged 23 and 25, were arrested at 3am today to assist in investigations.

He urged anyone with information on the case to contact the Baling district police headquarters at 04-4708222, investigating officer ASP Tan See Yean at 019-6687687 or the nearest police station. - Bernama