Elderly man killed in fight over RM250 debt

KUALA LUMPUR: An elderly man died after being involved in a fight with an old friend believed to be over an RM250 debt outside of a restaurant at Jalan Prima 2, Metro Prima Kepong here, this morning.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said in the 6.45 am incident, the 76-year-old victim was beaten with a plastic chair by his 63-year-old friend.

“The victim then walked away after RELA members who were nearby broke up the fight, but he collapsed about 100 metres from the scene,“ he said in a statement today.

Beh said the suspect, who had no criminal record, was arrested at 11 am when he turned up at the Kepong Police Station to lodge a report regarding the incident, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He said the suspect would be remanded tomorrow to assist in the investigation while the victim’s body was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital to determine the cause of death. - Bernama