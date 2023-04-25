Elderly man living alone found dead at home

JOHOR BAHRU: A foul smell in front of a house has led to the discovery of the body of an elderly man who lived alone on Jalan Perdana 2 in Taman Perdana, near Muar.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the 75-year-old man’s nephew decided to go to his house to check on him at 10.47 pm yesterday after failing to contact him on the phone.

“His nephew then alerted police to the foul smell. The victim was found dead on a bed in the hall. He is believed to have died several days ago,“ he said in a statement today.

Police have classified the case as sudden death.

Firemen had to be called in to break open the padlock of the house door.

He said the man suffered from prostate disease and had received treatment on Dec 11 last year for lack of blood. - Bernama