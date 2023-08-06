Elderly man loses over RM90,000 in job scam

KUALA LUMPUR: An elderly man lost more than RM90,000 when he fell victim to a job scam syndicate last month.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the 63-year-old local man was offered a fake job opportunity by an unknown individual through the Telegram application on May 19.

The unemployed man was offered a commission by subscribing to YouTube channels, he said.

“Attracted by the offer, the victim completed the task of subscribing to three YouTube channels and received a commission totalling RM90 which was deposited into his account.

“To complete the next task, the victim was instructed to make payments to several bank accounts up to RM93,381.96, however, he did not receive any commission that was promised to him,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

Zam Halim said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He also advised the public not to be fooled by job offers that promise lucrative returns and immediately make a police report if they become victims of such syndicate. - Bernama