Elderly man makes threatening statement against state exco

TELUK INTAN: Police detained an elderly man for a threatening statement about a Perak state exco member on Facebook, yesterday.

Hilir Perak District Police Chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said the man, who works as a contractor, was arrested in Ipoh at about 6.30pm yesterday following a police report received by his department, last Saturday.

He noted that the police report on threats against the state’s Communications, Multimedia, Non-Governmental Organisations and Information Committee chairman, Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim was made by a man after he read the comment from a netizen on Facebook at about 2.27pm on the day the incident occurred.

“The suspect was arrested in Ipoh but later taken to the Hilir Perak district police headquarters for further investigation along with the confiscated items including a handphone believed to be used to upload threatening comments,“ he said in a statement, here today.

Mohd Marzukhi said the suspect was remanded for three days starting today to assist in the investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Meanwhile, Hasnul Zulkarnain said he had lodged a report at Parit Buntar police station on Saturday and it was taken as a warning to all parties to be careful when making comments on social media.

Hasnul Zulkarnain, who was the Titi Serong Assemblyman, shared with Bernama the screenshot of the threatening message, saying: “Orang macam ni, yang banyak sangat buat fitnah dan pembohongan ... kalau jumpa tembak saja atau pancung kepala dia”. (People like these, who always lie and make slander statements ... if you meet them just shoot or cut off their head) — Bernama