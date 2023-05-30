Elderly man nabbed over animal cruelty

PORT DICKSON: An elderly man suspected of causing the death of a dog in Kampung Sri Parit, Lukut on Saturday was arrested by the police yesterday.

Port Dickson district police chief, Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed, said the police received a complaint from a 44-year-old man who saw the animal being treated cruelly, resulting in injuries and bleeding.

“The complainant saw the dog being tied up and dragged by a car which led to its death,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the 61-year-old dog owner was arrested at about 10.05 pm yesterday and remanded for a day.

The case is being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code. -Bernama