JOHOR BAHRU: An ageing father who was separated from his three children for 20 years was finally reunited with his family today.

Ali Jais (pix) 84, was transported in an ambulance from a nursing home in Singapore to Johor Bahru, arriving at a petrol station at 10 am.

He underwent the Covid-19 swab test at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, here.

It was an emotional reunion, as his eldest daughter Hasliza, 41, and youngest child Khazimah, 37, greeted him with hugs and tears of joy at the petrol station.

Ali, who is suffering from weak knees, was then assisted into a vehicle and taken to Hasliza’s home in Batu Caves, Selangor, to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

His second daughter Haslina, 39, who is a nurse, could not attend the meeting but Hasliza said her sister was grateful that they were finally reunited with their ‘Abah’ (father).

“We are finally reunited with Abah; his birthday is on Dec 31, so we are planning to hold a doa selamat. We did not expect to see Abah so soon.

“We miss him so much; the whole family misses him. We are thankful for the smooth process in bringing him home. Thank you to everyone who helped,“ she told Bernama when met at the petrol station today.

The mission to bring Ali home to his children was facilitated by various parties in Singapore and Malaysia, including Stulang state assemblyman Andrew Chen Kah Eng in terms of the documentation process and so on.

Meanwhile, Khazimah said that next year’s Aidilfitri would be a special occasion with the presence of her father.

“Next year will be my first raya celebration with Abah; first time in my life since I have never celebrated (the occasion) with him...I have not had the chance to kiss his hands,” she said.

The sisters said they could not wait to cook his favourite food, coconut pancake to be eaten with curry and asam pedas.

Meanwhile, Chen said he had been in touch with Ali’s children since early this month to facilitate the process to bring him home.

He said he received assistance and cooperation from various parties including the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore, Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoint Authority, Alpha Ambulance, Social Welfare Department and Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

On Nov 15, Bernama highlighted Khazimah’s plight in search of her father, which she posted on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers Facebook page.

Ali, who was from Kuala Selangor, last saw his daughters in 2001, following his separation from his wife. -Bernama