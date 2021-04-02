Elderly man struck dead by lightning

DUNGUN: An elderly man died after he is believed to have been struck by lightning at his orchard in Kampung Kuala Jengai here, today.

Abd Wahab Talib, 63, was found dead under a shelter at about 4pm with wounds on the left side of his head and burnt marks on his hair.

District Police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah said the victim had gone to the orchard after Zohor prayers and when he did not return by 4pm, his daughter searched for him.

The victim’s body was sent to the Dungun Hospital, he said when contacted. -Bernama