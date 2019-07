NILAI: An elderly man and his wife were found dead in a house fire in Taman Desa Melati yesterday, and there were stab and slash wounds on their bodies, according to the police.

Negeri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said Tan Kim Joo, 73, and Ng Chong Hwa, 67, had been living there for 10 years.

“We were informed at 10.45pm yesterday that two bodies with stab and slash wounds were found in a house that had caught fire,” he told reporters at the monthly assembly of the Negri Sembilan Police Contingent, here today.

Nilai District Police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said Tan, a retired engineer, had slash wounds on the left wrist, the right side of the forehead and right arm, while his wife had two stab wounds on the chest and one on the left arm.

Nilai Fire & Rescue officer Jamaludin Latif, upon arriving at the double-storey terrace house with a firefighting team, found it full of smoke, and the front door and grille locked, he said in a statement.

The firemen entered the house through the unlocked kitchen door at the rear and found the bodies in the kitchen.

Nilai Fire & Rescue Station chief Bakarya Mohd Salleh said the station was summoned at 9.23pm and firefighters arrived at the scene seven minutes later.

He said 12 firefighters from the Nilai station and six from the Seremban 2 station fought the fire, extinguishing it early today. - Bernama