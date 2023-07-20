Elderly Orang Asli reported missing on July 9 found dead

KUANTAN: An elderly Orang Asli man who was reported missing in Kampung Chekai under the Betau Resettlement Plan (RPS) in Kuala Lipis was found dead today.

Lipis District police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the body of Bah Mail Pak Gendet, 76, was found by a search and rescue operation team (SAR) at 1.05 pm about 10 kilometres from the Crime Scene Control Post (PKTK) set up.

“The victim’s body has now been taken to Lipis Hospital after it was identified by his son based on his ring, machete, set of keys and his clothes,” he said today.

He said the search operation which entered its 10th day with the participation of police, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and villagers was halted at 6 pm.

Earlier, Bah Mail was reported missing after leaving home at around 8 am on July 9. -Bernama