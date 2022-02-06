Elderly village folks get nostalgic watching Dragon Boat Race

KUALA NERUS: The two-day Dragon Boat Race Festival (pix) at Dataran Pengkalan Sungai Kampung Tanjung Sabtu here, evoked a sense of nostalgia among elderly folks and was also well received by the younger generation.

The event which ended yesterday and organised by Lubuk Haji Youth Club, aimed at preserving the traditional cultural practices of the Terengganu Malay community saw the participation of eleven village teams.

Programme director, Ahmad Azfar Ali said besides giving the participants the chance to show off their strength, endurance and teamwork, the race helped build closer rapport and foster a spirit of unity among the local community.

“The traditional longboat sport in Kampung Tanjung Sabtu began in the 1980s as boats had been the main transportation for the villagers to travel to and from Kuala Terengganu then.

“The event saw tens of thousands of spectators cheering on the teams along the river and it is hoped that our effort will be able to preserve this traditional sport and develop it as a tourist attraction in Terengganu,“ he told reporters here.

The competition saw Kampung Petai Bubus emerged as the champion to win the Raja Sungai title and received RM1,500 while the runner-up, Tanjung Sabtu Brigade 1, received RM1,000. Kampung Buluh Gading team was in third place while Kampung Seberangi Jeram team came in fourth.

Several visitors when met, expressed hope that the tournament would be an annual event as it was a unique and special activity for the people who live in villages along Sungai Nerus.

Sujaiha Ibrahim, 39, said she was at the event for two days to cheer on her husband’s team from Kampung Tanjung Sabtu.

“I have been following this sport since I was a child. It is like a festival for the villagers. I really hope that such events could be held more often to enable the younger generation to participate and continue the tradition,“ she said.

Another visitor, Jamaliah Embong, 43, said the boat race must be maintained as it is unique and interesting and could be promoted as one of Terengganu’s tourist product.

-Bernama