Elderly widow loses RM86,000 in love scam

PETALING JAYA: An elderly woman has fallen victim to a love scam losing RM86,000 of her savings and her late husband’s pension.

NST reported that the woman from Bentong, Pahang was friends with a man on social media and transferred the money to him, relying on the scammer’s promises of having sent gifts to her.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf (pix) said the 71-year-old victim interacted with the suspect on social media who said that she had to pay for courier charges to get her gifts.

“The suspect told the victim that he had sent gifts and convinced her that she had to deal with the courier company agents to receive them. The victim was told to make some payments to receive the gifts.

“The victim trusted the male friend and made several transactions to five different accounts totalling RM86,000. She used her savings and late husband’s pension money,“ he said

The elderly widow had lodged a police report on Feb 13.

Meanwhile, another victim, a vegetable seller, suffered a loss of RM125,000 after being conned by fraudsters who used his friend’s name and picture earlier this month.

Ramli said the victim who is also from Bentong, received a WhatsApp message from the scammer, asking to borrow some money, which had used his close friend’s name and picture.

“The friend wanted to borrow some cash and the victim who genuinely wanted to help made 16 transactions amounting RM125,000 to five separate bank accounts.

“The victim became suspicious when the friend continued demanding cash and later realised that he had been cheated by an impersonator,“ he explained.

Ramli added that both cases were being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and a fine if convicted.