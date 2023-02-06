Elderly woman allegedly beaten to death by daughter

ARAU: An elderly woman was allegedly beaten to death by her daughter at a house in Tambun Tulang yesterday.

Arau district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi in a statement last night said they received a call from Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) in Kangar at 5.30 am reporting about the death of the 74-year-old woman.

Ahmad Mohsin said the hospital received the unconscious victim who was confirmed dead at 4.30 am.

He said an examination of the body revealed bruises on both eyes, forehead, and right ear and a slight wound on the left toe, adding it was then sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah for further examination.

The body was also found to have bruises on the forehead, top of the head, tongue and broken ribs, he said.

He said the victim’s 34-year-old daughter admitted to hitting her mother with her hands on the face and head at 9 am yesterday following an argument that started when she became too stressed having to care for the victim who was partially paralysed due to a stroke.

Police also believed that the daughter’s 34-year-old husband was also involved in the incident, he said.

“Both suspects did not admit to killing the deceased and the real motive of the incident is still under investigation,“ he said, adding the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“Police will request a remand order for the two suspects at the Kangar Magistrate’s Court tomorrow,” he added. - Bernama