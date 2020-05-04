Elderly woman allegedly murdered after argument with man

LUMUT: A 65-year-old man and 76-year-old woman allegedly got into a verbal argument over the disrespect shown to him by her children which led to her murder and body being found half submerged in a drain in Kampung Pasir Panjang, Sitiawan.

Manjung district police chief, assistant commissioner Nor Omar Sappi, said the 65-year-old suspect admitted to stamping her to death in his house.

She was reported missing after failing to return home after going out on her motorbike at 10am yesterday.

Villagers claim they saw her arguing with the suspect at a sundry shop in the evening.

Villagers then found her motorbike in a drain behind the suspect’s house at about 8pm, after which they called the police.

“Police arrested the suspect who admitted to using a wheelbarrow to dump the victim’s body in a big drain about 400m from his house.

“It is believed the argument is related to the victim’s children disrespecting the suspect,” Nor Omar said in a statement today.

The victim’s body was found at about 2am and brought to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, Ipoh for a post-mortem examination.

The suspect is under remand for seven days from today and will be investigated for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. - Bernama