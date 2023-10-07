Elderly woman arrested over acid splashing in apartment lift

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have apprehended a woman senior citizen suspected of being involved in splashing acid on a married couple as they entered a lift in Gombak on Tuesday.

Gombak police chief Supt Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the woman in her 60’s was picked up around Taman M Residensi Rawang, at 4.20 pm here yesterday.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation in accordance with Section 324 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted today.

He said the suspect will be brought to the Selayang Court tomorrow to obtain a remand order under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In the 1.27 am incident, a couple, a 60-year-old local woman and her 37-year-old husband were injured after being splashed with acid by the woman as they entered the apartment lift in Batu Caves, Gombak.

However, the victims’ 14-year-old son who was with them in the lift during the incident was unhurt. - Bernama