Elderly woman badly burnt as room catches fire

JOHOR BAHRU: An elderly woman suffered 90 per cent burns after a room on the top floor of her residence in Taman Pelangi Indah here caught fire early this morning.

Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Station chief Saifulbahri Safar (pix) said the 60-year-old woman was rushed to Sultan Ismail Hospital with the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle for treatment.

He said the state operations centre received an emergency call regarding the incident at 3.11 am today and 14 firemen were despatched to the scene.

“In the incident, the victim’s 36-year-old daughter also suffered burns of two per cent on her palms and chin and received treatment at the same hospital,” he said today, adding that the blaze was extinguished at 6.02 am. - Bernama