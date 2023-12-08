Elderly woman casts vote lying down on stretcher

PETALING JAYA: An elderly woman on a stretcher was spotted casting her vote in Penang earlier this afternoon.

Posted on Facebook by Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin, said he was touched by the sickly woman’s patriotism, exercising her right to vote as a Malaysian citizen, despite having to go to the polling centre on a stretcher.

“Old aunty, sick and in pain. She still voted despite lying on a hospital bed. She voted for her grandchildren’s future,” Sim said in his post.

He added that the elderly citizen is a voter for the N35 DUN Batu Uban state seat and she was seen voting at the Kompleks Belia dan Sukan Negeri.

He strongly reminded Malaysians to vote for the sake of the country’s future, inspired by the determination of the woman.

As of 1pm, Penang’s voter turnout was recorded at 46 percent, according to the Election Commission.