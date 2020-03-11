Elderly woman found abandoned at roadside

PETALING JAYA: Abandoned, weak and hungry, an elderly woman sat alone by the roadside opposite a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, wondering where fate would take her next.

She had nowhere to go after allegedly being dumped by her family. At about noon on Sunday, a passer-by decided to check on the woman, who is in her 80s.

When the passer-by enquired about what she was doing there, the woman muttered something incomprehensible. The passer-by then called the police.

Within minutes, Cpl Rasli Zainal Abidin, 48, and Cpl Zamrus Abd Kudus, 53, who were on patrol in the area, came to her rescue.

Rasli, who spoke to theSun yesterday, said the woman, who was slightly delirious, had no identification papers on her and declined to reveal her name.

He was stunned by the woman’s reply when he offered to take her home.

“Take me to the nearest drain or river so I can drown myself. I do not wish to live,” she said.

It took Rasli more than 30 minutes of coaxing to convince her to follow him to the Kota Damansara police station.

“There was no way we were going to leave her there. She is old, feeble and hungry. She told us that she has six children and was driven from Kuala Lumpur before being dumped at the spot earlier. We do not know how long she has been there as she was unable to say so,” he said.

On arriving at the police station, Rasli bought the woman a packet of nasi lemak. However, the woman refused to eat despite his pleas. He then decided to feed her.

“There was sadness in her eyes and I was touched when she told me that I was like a son to her for taking the trouble to feed her. She ate a few mouthfuls but did not finish her food. I was happy that she ate something as she was very weak,” he said.

At about 2pm, Rasli sent the woman to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment as she had some swelling on her hand, believed to be from being man-handled.

A photo of Rasil feeding the woman, which was taken by the public at the police station, was shared on Facebook on Monday, earning him praises from netizens.

When told about the public’s response to his deed, Rasil, a policeman who has served for 26 years, said: “It is the duty of police personnel to serve and protect, I was simply doing my job. I could not bear to see the poor old lady being abandoned like that. We will all grow old someday.”

The woman has since been handed to the Welfare Department and is at Rumah Kasih, a government-run old folks home.