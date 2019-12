KEPALA BATAS: The bloodied body of an elderly woman was found in her home in Permatang Bertam here last night, after she died when she fell and hit her head on the kitchen floor, and not due to murder as had gone viral in a message on social media yesterday.

The victim, Che Jamilah Ahmad, 74, was found by her 38-year-old son, who had just returned home from work at about 7pm yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said according to the son who lived with his mother, when he arrived home, the front door was locked and upon entering it, he called out for his mother but there was no reply.

“The man looked for his mother and found her lying face down at the doorway into the toilet in the kitchen, with a wound on the right side of the forehead, and covered in blood,” he said in a statement today.

Noorzainy said the man then contacted an ambulance service and when the medical team arrived, they found the victim dead and the matter was reported to the police.

He added that investigations at the scene found blood stains on the edge of the kitchen floor near a broken chair, but there were no blood spatters on the walls or floor, as well as on the chair.

The investigations did not find any criminal elements at the scene as there were no indications of a break-in or burglary.

“Upon questioning, the neighbours said they did not hear sounds of a struggle nor did they see anyone entering the victim’s house. According to the son, the last time he saw his mother was at 7.30am before he left for work in Butterworth and the mother was fine then,” he said.

Noorzainy added that an autopsy carried out by the Seberang Jaya Hospital found no defence injuries resulting from a struggle on the victim’s body, and the case is being investigated as sudden death. - Bernama