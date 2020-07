JOHOR BARU: An elderly woman who lived alone was found dead in her house in Taman Skudai here yesterday, according to the Fire & Rescue Service.

Neighbours saw Zaiton Ismail, 75, lying motionless on a bed after they became curious and peeped into the house at 3.30pm when she did not come out for her usual morning chat with them, said Skudai Fire & Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire & Rescue Officer II Mohd Fauzi Che Deris.

The neighbours summoned the Fire & Rescue Service which sent 11 personnel to the house, he said in a statement last night.

“The fire and rescue personnel forced open the locked front door and found the woman dead. It is learned that her children work in Singapore,” he said.

Zaiton’s body has been handed over to the police. — Bernama