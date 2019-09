KUALA LUMPUR: A senior citizen was found dead at home in Tasik Tambahan Ampang here with both her hands tied.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said the body was discovered at 5.30pm, adding that the 85-year-old victim also had her head covered with a piece of cloth.

“The body was sent to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia hospital for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement last night.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Those with information are urged to contact case investigating officer ASP Wiswanathan a/l Ayakanu at 012-3198918. — Bernama