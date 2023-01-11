Elderly woman found murdered

KUALA TERENGGANU: An elderly woman was found dead with 15 stab wounds in a drain by the main road in front of the Hulu Terengganu Religious Office in Kuala Berang near Hulu Terengganu today.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said the body of the 65-year-old victim was found by a security guard from the Hulu Terengganu Religious Office, who then called police at 4.35 am.

He said the victim, a government pensioner from Kuala Berang, was run over before being stabbed by a woman believed to be her business partner, who works as a seamstress.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim and the 35-year-old suspect drove somewhere to discuss business matters.

“However, there was an argument that caused the victim to get out of the car before being run over by the female suspect, who was driving a Honda Jazz car,” he said at the Terengganu police contingent headquarters (IPK) today.

Mazli said the incident stemmed from a dispute over profit sharing between the two.

He said police arrested the suspect at her residence in Wakaf Tapai, near Marang, at about 11 am today.

A meat cleaver believed to be the murder weapon was found near the victim’s house.

“Police also arrested a couple to help in the investigation according to Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said.

He said the suspects will be remanded tomorrow at the Kuala Terengganu court. -Bernama