Elderly woman fourth flood fatality in Johor

SEGAMAT: An elderly woman became the fourth flood fatality in Johor after she was found dead by a ditch in Batu Anam here this evening.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the victim, 68, was found by her neighbour after she was reported to have gone missing at a flood relief centre at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Tah Kang, Gemas Baharu here.

He said the victim, who lived alone in Batu Anam was found near her flooded home.

“The victim was supposed to be housed at the relief centre but the neighbour did not find her there and went looking till they discovered her body.

“We will find out why the victim left the centre. Her body has been sent to Segamat Hospital for postmortem,” he said at a media conference here tonight.

Kamarul Zaman said the latest fatality means that there have been four flood-related deaths recorded in the state, one in Kluang and three in Segamat.

He also conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and advised the public to be cautious during the current flood situation.

“Over 4,000 police personnel have been mobilised for flood operations in Johor and we have also received assistance from the General Operations Force and other security agencies,” he said, adding that as of 10 pm, 20 routes around the state have been closed to all vehicles while 11 others were open to heavy vehicles only. - Bernama