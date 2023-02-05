Elderly woman, granddaughter killed in crash

MACHANG: A 67-year-old woman and her granddaughter died after the car they were travelling in crashed at KM42 of Jalan Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai here today.

Machang district police chief Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud identified the dead as Che Hasnah Jusoh and Nurin Damia Mohd Nizam, 14.

He said Che Hasnah’s son, Muhammad Asyraf Abdul Manap, 26, who was driving the Perodua Alza, suffered leg injuries in the 5.10 am accident.

“They were travelling from Kuala Lumpur to return home to Kampung Bunut Tok Mak Teh Labok, Machang.

“On reaching that spot, the car skidded and crashed into the railings on the left shoulder of the road,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Adli said firemen had to be called in to extricate the two passengers from the mangled car.

“Nurin Damia suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene while Che Hasnah died at 8.30 am while being treated at Hospital Machang,” he added. - Bernama