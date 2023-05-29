Elderly woman held over investment scheme scam: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a 60-year-old woman believed to be the main suspect in an investment scam known as “Investment HSBC Bank” on May 25.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said police also received two reports regarding the case.

“Based on investigations, the investment scheme began early this year and offered 30 to 70 per cent profits from the capital invested.

“The investment scheme also offered stock investment schemes that promised up to 100 per cent returns within 72 hours,” she said in a statement today.

However, she said once the victims had made the cash transaction, they were not paid the promised returns.

According to her, the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating while the suspect has been remanded until tomorrow under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The suspect is also found to have two past records related to a diesel sales investment scam.

“Those who may have been victims of this investment scheme are urged to come forward immediately and lodge reports at any police station nearby,” she said.

She advised the public to always be cautious and carry out detailed checks before joining any investment schemes that promised lucrative returns.

She also urged members of the public to get further information from official sources, such as the semak mule portal as well as the Bank Negara Malaysia and Security Commission’s alert lists before joining any investment scheme. - Bernama