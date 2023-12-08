Elderly woman in Negeri Sembilan dies after dipping finger to vote

PETALING JAYA: An 83-year-old woman in Negeri Sembilan died immediately after dipping her finger in ink at a polling centre in SK Rokan this morning.

Tampin district police chief Superintendent Anuwal Ab Wahab said the police received a report from a clinic assistant at around 11am and initial investigations found that the senior citizen arrived at the primary school with her other family members.

“The 83-year-old collapsed suddenly and was unconscious after only dipping her finger in ink at her voting area in Channel 1. She was rushed to Klinik Kesihatan Gemencheh by a family member.

“The elderly woman regained consciousness, but her oxygen levels were depleting. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was performed by a paramedic, but it failed and she died at the clinic,“ Anuwal said.

He also clarified that before the incident, the deceased had complained of experiencing pain in her legs since her return from performing the Umrah, reported Kosmo.

When she went to vote, Anuwal said the senior citizen walked to her voting area after alighting from her vehicle.

“There are medical records confirming she had high blood pressure”, said Anuwal, adding that the deceased body has been sent to the forensics department in Hospital Tampin for an autopsy. The case has been classified as sudden death.