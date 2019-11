KUANTAN: A 70-year-old woman was duped into parting with her savings of RM119,823 after three men promised to help her invest the money in an oil and gas company.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim claimed to have handed the money to the men, whom she had just met, at the parking lot of a shopping mall here yesterday.

“The suspects allegedly gave an envelope containing RM200 and a voucher from the oil and gas company to convince the victim until she went straight to the bank to withdraw her savings.

“After handing over the money, the suspects told her that they had to take care of some things and asked her to wait in the car,“ he told reporters here today.

The victim realised she had been cheated when the suspects did not show up after several hours, he said.

Mohd Wazir said the victim lodged a police report last night. — Bernama