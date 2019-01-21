Elderly woman loses RM14,000 to welfare aid scam syndicate

KUCHING: A 67-year-old woman suffered a loss of RM14,000 after being duped by a scam syndicate offering welfare aid in Betong district yesterday.

Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said that the woman who was peddling at the Pasar Tamu Betong was approached by a woman offering welfare aid.

“After being assured by the suspect, the victim was taken into a car along with two other male suspects supposedly to help her to get the welfare aid.

“While in the car, the suspects ordered the victim to hand over her jewellery and cash to convince the aid distributor that she was poor before they left her by the roadside,” he said in a statement here today.

Mustafa also advised the public to not be easily deceived by those who offered any welfare aid and to report the matter at the nearby police station if it was dubious.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama