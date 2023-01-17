Elderly woman loses RM140,000 in Macau Scam

IPOH: An elderly woman has reported to police that she lost RM140,000 in a Macau Scam to a woman who had phoned her claiming to be a police officer, Manjung District Police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said today.

The 66-year-old victim claimed in the report she made yesterday that she had transferred the money in batches from her Tabung Haji account to a bank account of the scammer between October and December last year, he said in a statement.

The victim claimed that the scammer, who had identified herself as Rohani, told her that she had been involved in money laundering and would be arrested, he said.

Nor Omar said 87 cases of Macau Scam were reported in the Manjung district last year, involving a total loss of RM2.4 million.

The scammers had contacted their victims by pretending to be from enforcement agencies, the police, Inland Revenue Department, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the courts, financial institutions or service companies, he said.

Nor Omar advised the people against entertaining telephone calls from people they did not know and not to reveal their banking information to anyone. - Bernama