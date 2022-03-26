Elderly woman robbed in front of son’s house in Bandar Tun Razak

KUALA LUMPUR: An elderly woman was shocked beyond belief when she was robbed right in front of her son’s house in Bandar Tun Razak here at about 9 am today.

Cheras police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said the 77-year-old was robbed by two local men armed with machetes who waylaid the victim from astride a black-and-blue Yamaha Y15 motorcycle.

He said the robbery, which was recorded by the public and went viral on social media, showed the robbers snatching two necklaces and cutting off the victim’s bracelets with a cutter before fleeing on their motorcycle with a fake registration number.

“The victim suffered injuries to her hands and the total loss was estimated at RM25,000. The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted today.

Muhammad Idzam said police were tracking down the two suspects at large and sought the cooperation of the public with information on the incident to contact the Cheras District Police Headquarters at 013-2165881, Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2146 0584 /585 or any police station nearby. - Bernama