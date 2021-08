KUANTAN: The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) today advised elected representatives in the state to adopt more mature, honest and sincere politics to help the people and develop the country.

He said the people and the country should not be ‘burdened’ with endless political crisis and endless power struggles, especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic situation which has affected the lives of many people.

“I would like to remind everyone that this is not the time for us to fight with each other and talk too much without doing anything. This is the time for all of us to work together for the sake of the country, the state and the people.

“I call on all assemblymen to debate rationally and hold on to the principle of putting the interests of the people and the prosperity of the state first,” he said when opening the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the Pahang State Legislative Assembly at Wisma Sri Pahang, here, today.

Tengku Hassanal also urged all 42 Pahang assemblymen to always appreciate, protect, preserve and defend the Federal Constitution and the Pahang State Constitution.

He also congratulated Bera Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his appointment as the 9th Prime Minister and advised him to carry out his duties to the best of his abilities.

He also decreed that the Pahang government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail to increase the area of permanent forest reserves which currently stands at 1.59 million hectares from time to time so that the state’s significant role as the ‘green lung’ of Peninsular Malaysia remained.

Meanwhile, Tengku Hassanal said the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded a decline of RM54.9 billion in 2020 compared to RM58.4 billion in the previous year due to the impact of Covid-19.

He said the agriculture sector remained the largest contributor to the state’s revenue when 624,000 tonnes of food products of various types including fruits, vegetables and cash crops worth RM2.9 billion were produced last year.

Tengku Hassanal also welcomed foreign and local investors to Pahang, adding that last year, the state managed to attract investments worth RM6.8 billion.

He also expressed satisfaction with last year’s state revenue collection which stood at RM850 million which is an increase of 115 percent compared to the original target of RM744 million. — Bernama