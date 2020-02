MUAR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has instructed the party’s election committee to assist members contesting in the inaugural party polls to introduce themselves to the party’s top leadership as well as the voters.

He said the introductory sessions should be conducted via official meetings held by the committee.

This, he said, was to ensure that voters get to know all those who are contesting, especially those running for top posts.

“It can also help the voters to make their decisions. That way, candidates need not go from one place to another to campaign,” he told reporters after attending a special meeting with Pagoh division Armada and Srikandi wings at the Pagoh multipurpose hall today.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Minister of Home Affairs, said the approach was also aimed at curbing money politics in the party’s first election.

Meanwhile, commenting on Bersatu Election Committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Jaafar Albar’s statement that 1,648 out of 11,100 nominations submitted had been rejected, Muhyiddin said the decisions were made based on the conditions enshrined in the party’s constitution.

“The decision of the election committee is final, and we respect the decision made,” he said. — Bernama