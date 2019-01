PETALING JAYA: The Election Court has today fixed a nine-day trial to hear the Tasek Gelugor election petition filed by Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya (pix), who is the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) secretary-general.

The court has fixed the nine days from Feb 25 to March 1 and from March 12 to 15 to hear the arguments from the plaintiff and respondent in the case.

The petition was to challenge the validity of the seat’s result at the 14th General Election (GE14).

Marzuki’s counsel Mohd Haniff Katri Abdulla said both sides have agreed for the trial to proceed at the court in Penang.

The court unsealed the election document, Form 14, for the seat, which was won by Datuk Shabudin Yahya from Barisan Nasional (BN).

Shabudin, who was the incumbent, has quit BN and is an Independent.

He won the May 9 election last year with a wafer-thin majority of 81 votes.

Marzuki had submitted a petition which allegedly showed that the number of votes listed on Form 14 was different from the one displayed on the electronic screen at the vote tallying centre.