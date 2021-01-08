Election: Improper to compare Malaysia with other countries - Khairy

PUTRAJAYA: Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) said it was improper to compare the country’s proposed general election with elections recently held in other countries like Singapore and New Zealand.

He said this was because those elections were held on a smaller scale.

Based on the Covid-19 infection data, he said holding a general election now would only pose high risks to the public health system.

The Rembau MP said the people as a whole do not want the general election to be held during the pandemic.

Khairy also stressed on the standard operating procedures (SOP) non-compliance during the Sabah State Election, especially among politicians.

“That’s why I don’t think it is appropriate to make a comparison with other countries,” he told reporters after launching the Malaysia Grand Challenge (MGC) here, today.

UMNO said a motion to hold the 15th General Election in the first quarter of 2021 would be decided at the party’s upcoming general assembly on Jan 31. -Bernama