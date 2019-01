PETALING JAYA: Election laws regarding campaigning expenditure and political financing need to be updated to reflect current needs, said Centre for A Better Tomorrow (CENBET) co-president Gan Ping Sieu.

He said certain provisions of the laws are obsolete and unrealistic, citing Section 21 of the Election Offences Act as an example, it forbids anyone other than an election agent, polling agent, clerks and messengers from receiving payments for campaigning.

“Such archaic restrictions stifle the spirit of democracy and, if strictly adhered to, tilt the electoral process in favour of the rich and powerful. Some provisions are also liable to abuses and make a mockery of electoral laws,“ Gan said in a statement today.

He said CENBET believes in clearly defined rules that reflect current needs and updated laws should have no room for blatant vote-buying.

There is a difference between paying party workers or ad hoc volunteers petrol expenses and paying voters transport allowances, he said, pointing out that the former is campaign expenditure and the latter, political bribery.

CENBET is confident that the Election Commission (EC) will be able to see through the legislative as well as regulatory changes needed to bring election laws up to date.

As for the video circulating online of a party worker distributing cash, he said, CENBET feels that there’s a need to separate the political noise from actual violations.

Gan urged the government to set up a taskforce comprising the EC, police, MACC and civil society groups to look into this incident and receive other similar reports, if any, adding that the taskforce can make public its findings after polling.