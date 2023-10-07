Election petition: Something is amiss about PAS’ decision not to appeal - Amanah

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) says ‘something is amiss’ about PAS’ decision not to submit an appeal against the result of the election petition for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat.

Its deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said it was as if PAS admitted the existence of elements of corruption during the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Not submitting an appeal simply means confessing. Why not appeal? If it is a technical issue, I think we can ignore it, but if people accuse us of corruption, of committing election corruption, yet, we don’t appeal, something is wrong.

“I think it’s strange because if we are really adamant that we don’t commit bribery, then the logic is that we will appeal the case at the Court of Appeal,“ he told reporters here today.

Yesterday, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the decision not to submit the appeal was to ensure the welfare of the people was not neglected due to the absence of an MP pending the case.

On June 27, the Terengganu election court annulled the victory of Ahmad Amzad Hashim who represented PAS in GE15, saying the petitioner, Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Mohd Zubir Embong, succeeded in proving that corruption had taken place with the aim of influencing voters.

Ahmad Amzad won the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat in GE15 with a majority of 40,907 votes, defeating three other challengers, including Mohd Zubir. - Bernama