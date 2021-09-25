Elections Academy using TikTok, Facebook to channel latest voting-related matters

PUTRAJAYA: The Elections Academy (APR) is using social media platforms such as TikTok and Facebook to channel the latest information to the people on election-related matters, including on the Election Commission (EC) and the implementation of Undi 18.

APR head of programmes (training management) Nik Aminudin Nik Shahar Shah (pix, right) said the dissemination of information through social media platforms is more effective and efficient, and is in line with the new norms due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These social media platforms are closer to the community, especially teenagers. That is why we use these platform to convey information about the EC as well as voter education,” he told reporters after being a guest on SKILLBOX@Kelab Malaysiaku Series 1/2021 webinar programme at the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, here, today.

Nik Aminudin said his team is implementing a virtual exposure programme on Undi 18 to teenagers with the target being post-school students who were at polytechnics and community colleges because they were 18 years old and above.

“Disclosure on election knowledge also needs to be made at the school level,“ he said.

APR was established on Jan 8, 2007, and placed under the EC operations division. Its two main objectives are to increase the knowledge and skills of EC officers and staff as well as to raise awareness on the importance of participation in elections among the population, especially students and registered voters.

On Tuesday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the government had decided to implement Undi 18 and automatic voter registration by Dec 31 this year as ordered by the Kuching High Court.

Undi 18 refers to the lowering of voting age to 18 as compared to 21 previously.

On SKILLBOX@Kelab Malaysiaku, Information Department deputy director-general (Digital Content), Hashim Bedu said it was an interactive webinar programme that featured various interesting topics to help the personality of secondary school students.

He said the programme was attended by 1,204 secondary school students from 487 schools nationwide and among the contents of the programme were pop quizzes themed on nationhood and general knowledge.

Participants will be given a certificate of participation at the national level and the certificate is recognised by the Education Ministry as a co-curricular activity, he added.- Bernama