Electors in traditional, superhero costume an attraction at polling centres

PUTRAJAYA: A young man dressed as a Malay warrior, complete with the “tanjak” (headgear) to the polling station at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Putrajaya Presint 17 (1) here today to show his pride in the traditional costume.

Mohd Khairul Nizam Hosnas, 39, said he had long harboured the desire to wear the traditional costume when going to the polls to exercise his right as a voter and was glad to finally able to do it in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“I have been keeping the dream for a long time and today, I am able to finally realise it, what more on polling day for GE15 where there are many people watching me. In a way, I’m helping to promote this traditional costume,” he told reporters at SK Putrajaya Precinct 17(1) here today.

He said the tanjak he is wearing is known as “’solok timbo’ from Negeri Sembilan.

Meanwhile, electors and voters at the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Aman, in the Bukit Gelugor parliamentary constituency, were thrilled with the presence of the superhero “Captain America” among them.

Muhd Shahrizal Mat Saheat, 35, said he wore the “Marvel” comic costume to liven up the atmosphere, as well as fuel the spirit of the electors in exercising their responsibility as Malaysian citizens.

“My main motive for dressing like this is to boost the spirit of electors, especially the young people, who are voting for the first time, in determining the country’s future.

“I am happy to be able to do my part to cheer up the electors, as well as the Election Commission (EC) workers,“ he told reporters here today.

The self-employed said he spent RM200 to buy the costume online. - Bernama