Electric cable at TNB substation catches fire

KUALA LUMPUR: An electric cable at the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) substation in Jalan Sabit, Kampung Dato Keramat, here, exploded and caught fire after it was believed to have been exposed to water during repair work.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Hamdan Ali said a distress call regarding the incident was received at 8.52 pm and firemen arrived at the scene 10 minutes later.

He said the personnel found that there had been a fire involving an electrical cable that had been exposed to water and caused sparks following the repair work by TNB.

“The electric cable is being repaired by TNB and no casualties have been reported,“ he said when contacted last night. - Bernama