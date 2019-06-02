Electrical malfunctions common cause of residential fires during Raya

PUTRAJAYA: Almost 60% of residential fires which occur during the Hari Raya season nationwide are due to electrical failure, said Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) deputy director-general (Operation) Datuk Amer Yusof.

JBPM records show that during the Hari Raya period in 2016 there were 293 cases (56.7%) of residential electrical fires, in 2017 there were 253 cases (54.8%) and the number rose to 365 (58.5%) in 2018.

According to him, among factors which have contributed to electrical fires were electric overload which occur when several electrical items are plugged into the same socket, frayed or damaged appliance cords and negligence when handling electrical appliances.

“Be alert and pay attention to unusual odour or smoke coming from an appliance or when an equipment is overheated.

“Place heated appliances such as an iron about a metre away from household items which are highly flammable because at times we forget to switch off the electricity and overheating can cause a fire,“ he told Bernama.

Amer also advised the public who would be going away to their hometowns to remove electrical plugs from the sockets before leaving the house to avoid untoward incidents while they are away.

“Some may say turning off the switch would suffice but sometimes even though the switch is off, the current is still flowing and a faulty socket could cause a short circuit.

“Before going away get your neighbour to keep an eye on your house so that if there is a fire or other untoward incident, they can immediately call the fire department,“ he said.

Apart from electricity, Amer said nearly 20% of fires during the festive season were caused by gas appliances due to negligence during cooking, adding that 116 cases (18.6%) were recorded last year.

“We tend to get tired when cooking during the fasting month that some may leave their cooking unattended for too long. As such pay full attention when cooking,“ he said.

Other factors contributing to fires during the festive season are the use of lamps or candles, burning fireworks or firecrackers and leaving the embers still burning.

As such Amer urged that every household should have at least one fire extinguisher which could be purchased at between RM120 and RM130 for a 9kg unit.

“Though this is not compulsory, it is a very effective tool for putting out a fire but awareness level among the people is still low,“ he said.

In the meantime, Amer said JBPM Ops Raya for Aidilfitri to be conducted from May 29 May until June 12 would include a public awareness campaign at several rest and recreation (R&R) stops throughout the country.

“This year, our highway patrol teams will work together with the R&R food operators in setting up an exhibition area and will also demonstrate how to put out a kitchen fire,“ he said. — Bernama