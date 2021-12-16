Electrical mishaps: 565 deaths recorded since 2002 in Peninsula, Sabah

PENDANG: To date, 565 deaths have been recorded involving 1,130 electrical accidents in the peninsula and Sabah since 2002.

Energy Commission (ST) Enforcement and Regional Operations Department director, Mohd Elmi Anas said the biggest contributor to electrical accident cases at 35.7 per cent, was poor maintenance and faulty electrical installation.

Besides this, he said, 31 per cent of the accidents during the period were due to failing to adhere to the safe work procedure.

“This year alone, there were four deaths due to electrical accidents reported in Penang and Kedah, which was an increase of three cases from one recorded last year.

“These fatalities happened at workplaces and the victims included factory workers and security guards,“ he said when met by reporters at the ST ‘Touchpoint’ corporate social responsibility programme, here, today.

“Public awareness of electrical safety is very important to reduce electrical accidents, including buying electrical equipment that are ST-approved and affixed with the SIRIM-ST label to ensure their safety,” he added.

Meanwhile, a total of 30,384 cases of meter installation tampering was reported nationwide between January and November this year.

Among the cases were those in which consumers were deceived by offers from certain parties to install devices on Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) meters in houses or premises that could supposedly save electricity consumption.

“Action can be taken under Section 37 of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 if the landlord or owner of the premises tampers with the TNB meter. TNB can also reclaim losses from the landlords or premises,” Mohd Elmi said.

He added that for the offence, domestic consumers could be fined not more than RM50,000 or jailed not exceeding two years or both, while non-domestic consumers could be fined not exceeding RM1 million or jailed for not more than five years or both. — Bernama