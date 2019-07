KUANTAN: An electrical shop assistant suffered losses of RM95,000 after falling prey to a Macau Scam syndicate since March.

Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 34-year-old victim claimed to have been contacted by a woman claiming to be from the Kelantan Contingent Police Headquarters at 8.30am on March 20.

The woman had claimed that the victim was involved in a hit and run accident which resulted in a 16-year-old teenager being dead, but it was denied by the victim.

“However, the suspect added the victim’s name was also involved in drug cases besides a bank account with RM2 million savings in the name of the victim allegedly opened in December 2018.

“The account is said to be related to a money laundering crime and was brought in court for trial,“ he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim who was worried that he could be arrested was then directed to deal with another female suspect supposedly with the rank of an inspector, who was said to be able to appeal to the judge.

The “inspector” then contacted the victim on March 21 to inform that the “judge” agreed to postpone the victim’s arrest warrant, provided that he paid the bail and legal costs.

“The victim had made nine transactions into three accounts given by the Inspector, but eventually began to feel suspicious after being asked to make various payments,“ he said.

Mohd Wazir said the victim lodged a police report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters yesterday and an investigation was conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail sentence of 10 years and whipping and fine, upon conviction. — Bernama