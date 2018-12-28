Electrician claims trial to shooting marbles at moving vehicles

KUANTAN: An electrician was charged at two separate magistrate’s courts here today, to four counts of committing mischief by using a slingshot to shoot marbles at moving vehicles around Kuantan, in August and the middle of this month.

Mohd Kamal Jamaluddin, 54, from Perkampungan Sungai Isap 2 here, pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

In the presence of magistrate Nor Azizah Aling, the accused calmly pleaded not guilty to three of the charges against him.

The man, who is of tall stature, allegedly committed the offences using glass marbles in the evening and night between Dec 15 and 18, at Jalan Kampung Tengah and Jalan Kampung Baru Seri Teruntum here.

His action led to three vehicle owners suffering losses amounting to RM950 when the marbles hit the side mirrors or car windows, causing them to shatter.

Mohd Kamal was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of five years or fine or both, upon conviction.

The accused, who was not represented, pleaded for a lower bail, saying his wife was no more and he had to look after his two teenage children by himself.

Nor Azizah set bail at RM7,500 with one surety for all the three charges and fixed Jan 21 for mention and appointment of a lawyer.

Meanwhile, in a separate court, before magistrate Nurunaim Abdullah, the accused again pleaded not guilty to committing a similar offence at about 9.30pm on Aug 27 at Jalan Kampung Jawa here, which caused a car owner to suffer losses amounting to RM400.

Nurunaim allowed bail at RM4,000 in one surety and fixed Jan 11 for mention.

Inspector V. Muneswaran appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama